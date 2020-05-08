Facade Coatings Industry- Global Market by Top manufacturers, Size, Trends, Revenue, Share and Forecast Report 2020-2026

The global facade coatings market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. The rising focus towards lowering the maintenance costs of façades can be termed as one of the prime rationale behind the surge in the market. Coupled with that, as the construction industry gains traction over time, the market is further poised to witness significant growth in the coming years. Having said that, the stringent regulations surrounding solvent based coatings are expected to create hurdles in the evolution of the market.

The global Facade Coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, substrate type, chemistry, end-use industry and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of type, the global façade coatings market is split into:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Fluoropolymer

Silicone

Vinyls

Others

On the basis of substrate type, the global façade coatings market is split into:

Cement & Concrete

Metals & Alloys

Composite Panels

Others

On the basis of chemistry, the global façade coatings market is split into:

Solvent Based

Water Based

Powder Coatings

On the basis of end use industry, the global façade coatings market is split into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report includes:

AkzoNobel NV PPG industries, Inc. Hempel A/S Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Axalta Coating Systems Sika AG Brillux GmbH & Co. KG A&I Coatings Pty Ltd ADLER-Werk Lackfabrik Johann Berghofer GmbH & Co KG Sto SEA Pte. Ltd. COLORTEC GmbH

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, and regional, type & end-use industry market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, substrate type, chemistry and end use Industry with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of facade coatings equipment and other related technologies

Target Audience:

* Facade Coatings Manufacturers

* Service Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, and in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government & regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, end-use industry trends & dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Major Points from Table of Content:

Global Industrial Silica Market, By Application (Ceramics, Custom Furniture, Interior Design) & Region- Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Research Methodology Global Industrial Silica Market Overview Global Industrial Silica Market by Application Global Industrial Silica Market by Region North America Industrial Silica Market Europe Industrial Silica Market Asia Pacific Industrial Silica Market South America Industrial Silica Market Middle East & Africa Industrial Silica Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Industrial Silica Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

