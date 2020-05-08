Indonesia Retail Sector Market Latest Trends, Demands and Business Growth 2019 to 2024

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Indonesia Retail Sector including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Indonesia Retail Sector investments from 2019 till 2024.

The Indonesian retail sector is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% by 2024.

The Indonesia Retail Sector market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like ompany Profiles, PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk, Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, Mitra Adiperkasa, Alfartmart, PT Trans Retail Indonesia, Hero Supermarket group, Erajaya Swasembada, AEON Group, Lotte Mart, Indomarket among others.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Indonesian retail sector, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report

Key Market Trends:

Private Consumption accounts for Major Contribution to GDP

In 2017, household consumption was an important component to watch, because it accounts for about 56.6% of the Indonesian GDP. A sustained recovery in private investment and increased public spending on infrastructure may keep the growth momentum going.

Consumption expanded by 5.14% in the first quarter of 2018, breaking the 5% threshold for the first time, after President Joko Widodo introduced several measures to preserve purchasing power, including freezing retail fuel and electricity prices.

Distribution of holiday bonuses and civil servants 13th-month wage strengthened peoples purchasing power, and therefore, triggered rising consumption. Meanwhile, stable food prices come on the back of the government’s decision to open the gates to import items, such as rice, sugar, meat, packaged cooking oil, and fuel.

Bleak household consumption is often cited as a reason for Indonesian sluggish economic growth in the recent years. Despite falling interest rates, consumers remain hesitant to spend on various items, such as cars, homes, etc.

