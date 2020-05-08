Herbal Medicinal Products Market 2019| Worldwide Forecast 2026 Major Players – Blackmores, TSUMURA & CO., Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company, Ricola

Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market

Products that are obtained from plants comprising active ingredients one or more herbal preparations, herbal substances, and herbal combinations, called as Herbal medicine. Herbal medicinal products are available in the form of powdered plant material and disinfected extract from lively ingredients insulated from plant materials. Herbal medicinal products are also derived from the part of plant either fragmented, cut of algae, plant, lichen and fungi.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2017, Ayurvedic medicine is the sum of the knowledge, skills, and practices which are mainly based on the theories, beliefs and experience to different cultures used to maintain health in terms of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of physical, and mental illness.

Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market accounted to USD 9.21 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 17.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the herbal medicinal products market are

Himalaya Drug Company (India),

Schwabe (Germany),

Madaus (Spain),

Arkopharman (France),

Blackmores (Australia),

TSUMURA & CO. (Japan),

Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company (Taiwan),

Ricola (Switzerland),

Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd (India),

Hamdard (India),

Dabur (India),

Patanjali Ayurved. (India),

CHNPI Corp. (U.S.),

Nutramarks, Inc (U.S.),

Nature’s Answer. (U.S.),

Bio-Botanica Inc. (U.S.),

Young Living Essential Oils LC (U.S.),

Few among others.

Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market By Product Type (Homeopathic medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Chinese medicines and Aromatherapy products), Source (Barks, Leaves, Roots, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), Formulation Type (Syrups, Powder, Capsules & Tablets, Oils and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and others), Function (General Wellness, Cardiovascular Health, Gut & Digestive Health, Cognitive Health and others); Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Growing consumer awareness regarding preventive health care measures is going toact as a catalyst for the market.

Fewer side effects as compared to allopathic medicines will drive the market.

Market Restraints

Research initiatives and standardization in herbal medicines are less.

Lack of legal and regulatory frame work that causes patent problems are the factors that can hamper the growth of the herbal medicinal products market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market

By Product Type

Homeopathic medicines

Ayurvedic medicines

Chinese medicines

Aromatherapy products

By Source

Barks

Leaves

Roots

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Formulation Type

Syrups

Powder

Capsules & Tablets

Oils

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Function

General Wellness

Cardiovascular Health

Gut & Digestive Health

Cognitive Health

Others

By Geography

North America Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

On 24 th November 2017, CANVAS, an Australian beauty brand expanded its business in Singapore and officially appointed Maiko Pte Ltd to handle its sales, marketing and brand-building activities. It will help CANVAS to build a stronger product portfolio.

On 22ndSeptember 2017, Dabur India, a leading traditional medicine manufacturer tied up with Amazon to launch ayurveda e-marketplace. Consumers will gain easy access to traditional medicines and the growth of the market will increase.

Competitive Analysis:

Global herbal medicinal products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of herbal medicinal products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global herbal medicinal products market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald