Herbal Medicinal Products Market 2019| Worldwide Forecast 2026 Major Players – Blackmores, TSUMURA & CO., Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company, Ricola
Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market
Products that are obtained from plants comprising active ingredients one or more herbal preparations, herbal substances, and herbal combinations, called as Herbal medicine. Herbal medicinal products are available in the form of powdered plant material and disinfected extract from lively ingredients insulated from plant materials. Herbal medicinal products are also derived from the part of plant either fragmented, cut of algae, plant, lichen and fungi.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2017, Ayurvedic medicine is the sum of the knowledge, skills, and practices which are mainly based on the theories, beliefs and experience to different cultures used to maintain health in terms of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of physical, and mental illness.
Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market accounted to USD 9.21 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 17.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the herbal medicinal products market are
- Himalaya Drug Company (India),
- Schwabe (Germany),
- Madaus (Spain),
- Arkopharman (France),
- Blackmores (Australia),
- TSUMURA & CO. (Japan),
- Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company (Taiwan),
- Ricola (Switzerland),
- Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd (India),
- Hamdard (India),
- Dabur (India),
- Patanjali Ayurved. (India),
- CHNPI Corp. (U.S.),
- Nutramarks, Inc (U.S.),
- Nature’s Answer. (U.S.),
- Bio-Botanica Inc. (U.S.),
- Young Living Essential Oils LC (U.S.),
- Few among others.
Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market By Product Type (Homeopathic medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Chinese medicines and Aromatherapy products), Source (Barks, Leaves, Roots, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), Formulation Type (Syrups, Powder, Capsules & Tablets, Oils and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and others), Function (General Wellness, Cardiovascular Health, Gut & Digestive Health, Cognitive Health and others); Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers
- Growing consumer awareness regarding preventive health care measures is going toact as a catalyst for the market.
- Fewer side effects as compared to allopathic medicines will drive the market.
Market Restraints
- Research initiatives and standardization in herbal medicines are less.
- Lack of legal and regulatory frame work that causes patent problems are the factors that can hamper the growth of the herbal medicinal products market.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Segmentation: Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market
By Product Type
- Homeopathic medicines
- Ayurvedic medicines
- Chinese medicines
- Aromatherapy products
By Source
- Barks
- Leaves
- Roots
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Others
By Formulation Type
- Syrups
- Powder
- Capsules & Tablets
- Oils
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
By Function
- General Wellness
- Cardiovascular Health
- Gut & Digestive Health
- Cognitive Health
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- On 24thNovember 2017, CANVAS, an Australian beauty brand expanded its business in Singapore and officially appointed Maiko Pte Ltd to handle its sales, marketing and brand-building activities. It will help CANVAS to build a stronger product portfolio.
- On 22ndSeptember 2017, Dabur India, a leading traditional medicine manufacturer tied up with Amazon to launch ayurveda e-marketplace. Consumers will gain easy access to traditional medicines and the growth of the market will increase.
Competitive Analysis:
Global herbal medicinal products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of herbal medicinal products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
