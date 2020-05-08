Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market: Introduction Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is a rare disease in which the body produces high amounts of activated immune cells such as macrophages and lymphocytes. This damages most of the organs in the body.

People with the disease may develop symptoms within the first month or year of their birth. Fever, cytopenia enlarged liver or spleen, and neurological abnormalities are some of the common symptoms of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. The condition can be diagnosed through a genetic test, which identifies a mutation in one of the genes that is responsible for the disease. View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hemophagocytic-lymphohistiocytosis-market.html The global hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the increase in emphasis on research forrare disease management, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals, and rise in demand for new therapiesor rare immunological diseases Key Drivers of Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market A number of drugs have received fast track designations and approvals from the FDA. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is one of the major diseases in adults and children. Pharmaceutical companies have undertaken massive research programs to focus on the development of new treatment options for rare diseases.

In November 2018, Novimmune SA received the FDA approval for GAMIFANT, monoclonal antibody binding and neutralizing interferon gamma, indicated for the treatment of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis in adults and pediatric patients. FDA also granted fast track designation for the drug. This has provided an alternative to conventional therapies.

Studies on genetic mutation have also received grants from concerned authorities in the U.S. and European countries, thereby speeding up drug development Restraints of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Unavailability of treatment in developing counties may hamper the growth of the hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis market. Only a single drug is approved for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Limited accessibility to new therapies may lead to increase in deaths toll. Moreover, absence of specific treatment for pediatric population may result in death.

Lack of awareness about availability of treatment for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is another factor, which is likely to hamper market growth, as it increase the burden of the disease North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market North America is likely to hold the largest share of the global hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis market. FDA approvals, new product launches, and increase in awareness about diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases for pediatric population are likely to drive the market in the region.

In July 2018, Gamifant, an interferon gamma (IFNγ) blocking antibody developed by EmaCo AG, (Novimmune SA) was acquired by rare disease company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, adding the drug to the company’s immunology franchise. The company will carry out commercialization of the drug for the benefit of patients in the U.S. For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=72845 The U.S. Government organizing research programs for rare diseases is expected to increase the rate of research in the U.S. Undiagnosed Disease Network (UDN), an NIH (National Institutes of Health) Common Fund initiative was organized by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). As per the Research, Condition, and Disease Categories (RCDC) data for rare diseases and orphan drugs categories, in 2012, the NIH provided US$ 3.623 Bn for 9,400 rare disease research projects. As per the article in the Public Health Genomics, there are nearly US$ 809 Mn in funds have been provided to support 1,650 research projects in rare diseases category.

Increase in the number of research activities by pharmaceutical companies and collaborations to develop new drugs are factors that are expected to augment market growth during the forecast period Key Players Operating in Global Market: Major players operating in the global hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis market include: EmaCo AG (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB) Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market: Research Scope Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market, by Treatment Steroids

Chemotherapy

Antibody Therapies Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market, by Age Group Adult

Pediatric Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market, by End-user Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=72845<ype=S Global Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald