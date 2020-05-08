Green Coatings Market will Change the Future| ALLNEX NETHERLANDS, Berger Paints India, Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems

The latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Green Coatings market. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. The research study forecast Revenue Opportunities and Sales Volume Area taken into consideration the primaries from industry experts and includes relevant data such as (revenue, market Size, growth rate, and product price) by important players such as Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, TIKKURILA OYJ, Walter Wurdack Inc., GLOBAL Encasement Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Momentive, OMNOVA Solutions.

Global Green Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 89.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 142.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This report focuses on the global Green Coatings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Green Coatings development in United States, Europe and China.

The Green Coatings report offers an idea with perspective by the improved information related to the market

Global Green Coatings Market Segmentation

By Type: Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings, Radiation and UV-Cured Coatings

By Application: Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Packaging Coatings, Wood Coatings, Aerospace Coatings

Competitive Analysis for Global Green Coatings Market: Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, TIKKURILA OYJ, Walter Wurdack Inc., GLOBAL Encasement Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Momentive, OMNOVA Solutions.

Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as : North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Stringent regulations set by the authorities regarding the emissions of volatile organic compounds is driving the green coatings market as these emit almost zero emissions

Increasing environmental awareness in the developing regions displaying larger spend on infrastructure is also driving the market as these infrastructure require eco-friendly and sustainable coating material

Market Restraints:

Instability of cost of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth

High initialization and investment costs is also expected to restrain the market growth

