Global Surveillance Cameras Market 2020: Growing with Technology Development, Overview and Detailed Analysis by 2025

This report studies the Surveillance Cameras market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Surveillance Cameras in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Sony

AXIS

Vaddio

Panasonic

Pelco

Canon

Indigovision

Cisco

Aventura

Hikvision

Redvision

Vicon

Videotec

Dahua Technology

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies

Kedacom

Infinova

Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System

Yaan Tech

Tiandy

Videotrec Industrial

Shenzhen Safer

Wodsee Electronics

Goldo Tech

Shenzhen KingCCTV Technology

Shenzhen Guowei Security

Rekeen

Shenzhen Enerson Technology Company

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ordinary Type

Moon Type

Starlight Type

Infrared Lighting Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Defense

Transportation

Residential

Commercial

School

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Surveillance Cameras market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Surveillance Cameras market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Surveillance Cameras manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surveillance Cameras with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Surveillance Cameras submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Surveillance Cameras are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Surveillance Cameras market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Surveillance Cameras market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Surveillance Cameras Market Overview

1.1 Surveillance Cameras Product Overview

1.2 Surveillance Cameras Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Type

1.2.2 Moon Type

1.2.3 Starlight Type

1.2.4 Infrared Lighting Type

1.3 Global Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Surveillance Cameras Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Surveillance Cameras Price by Type

1.4 North America Surveillance Cameras by Type

1.5 Europe Surveillance Cameras by Type

1.6 South America Surveillance Cameras by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Cameras by Type

Chapter Two: Global Surveillance Cameras Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Surveillance Cameras Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Surveillance Cameras Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Surveillance Cameras Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surveillance Cameras Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Surveillance Cameras Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Sony

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Sony Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 AXIS

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 AXIS Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Vaddio

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Vaddio Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Panasonic

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Panasonic Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Pelco

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Pelco Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Canon

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Canon Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Indigovision

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Indigovision Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Cisco

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Cisco Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Aventura

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Aventura Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Hikvision

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Hikvision Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Redvision

3.12 Vicon

3.13 Videotec

3.14 Dahua Technology

3.15 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies

3.16 Kedacom

3.17 Infinova

3.18 Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System

3.19 Yaan Tech

3.20 Tiandy

3.21 Videotrec Industrial

3.22 Shenzhen Safer

3.23 Wodsee Electronics

3.24 Goldo Tech

3.25 Shenzhen KingCCTV Technology

3.26 Shenzhen Guowei Security

3.27 Rekeen

3.28 Shenzhen Enerson Technology Company

Chapter Four: Surveillance Cameras Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Surveillance Cameras Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Surveillance Cameras Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Cameras Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Surveillance Cameras Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Cameras Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Surveillance Cameras Application

5.1 Surveillance Cameras Segment by Application

5.1.1 Defense

5.1.2 Transportation

5.1.3 Residential

5.1.4 Commercial

5.1.5 School

5.1.6 Other

5.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Surveillance Cameras by Application

5.4 Europe Surveillance Cameras by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Cameras by Application

5.6 South America Surveillance Cameras by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Cameras by Application

Chapter Six: Global Surveillance Cameras Market Forecast

6.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Surveillance Cameras Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Ordinary Type Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Moon Type Growth Forecast

6.4 Surveillance Cameras Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Surveillance Cameras Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Surveillance Cameras Forecast in Defense

6.4.3 Global Surveillance Cameras Forecast in Transportation

Chapter Seven: Surveillance Cameras Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Surveillance Cameras Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Surveillance Cameras Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

