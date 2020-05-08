Global Life Support Equipment Market Overview and Industry Trends By Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited

Global life support equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement in healthcare industry are the factor for the market growth.

The life support equipment market research report proposes a thorough analysis of life support equipment market prospects, trends and drifts. The report has been prepared using top-notch research techniques and tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. It helps the client to ponder on investment techniques and likewise help them to strategically design their moves in the life support equipment market. The report on the life support equipment market highlights insights about the key market players and contenders and their participation in life support equipment market. It likewise incorporates an essential evaluation dependent on their financial proportions, capital venture, generation costs, income, resources and obligations, income model, income result, and CAGR.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global life support equipment market are Patten co., Inc., Skf Motion Technologies, Life Support Systems., Medicop, BD, Baxter., BPL Medical Technologies, Getinge AB, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, DEMCON Macawi Medical Systems B.V., Teleflex Incorporated among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Royal Philip announced the launch of their InnoSpire Go which is the new and portable nebulizer system. This specially designed to decrease the treatment time. The main aim of the launch is to provide the patient with respiratory disease with fast and effective therapy

In August 2017, Hamilton Medical announced the launch of their new HAMILTON-C6 which is a ventilator specially designed for the critical care. It is an integration of ease of use, mobility, compactness, and sophisticated characteristics which enables clinicians to provide the entire patient with individual, lung-protective ventilation treatment. It also have new technology IntelliSync+ which has the ability to avoid patient-ventilator asynchronies and their impact on the patients

Competitive Analysis:

Global life support equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of life support equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Increasing government support to the healthcare system will drive the market growth

Rising aging population will also enhance the market growth

Increasing investment in the healthcare sector acts as a market driver

Growing income among population will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Increasing cases of heart diseases will also uplift the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

High cost of the equipment will hamper the market growth

Availability of cheaper critical care equipment in the market will also restrain the growth of the market

Dearth of ambulatory services acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Life Support Equipment Market

By Type

Continuous Positive Airways Pressure Devices

Enteral Feeding Pump

External Heart Pump

Hemodialysis Machine

Intermittent Peritoneal Dialysis Machine

Nebulizer

Oxygen Concentrators

Phototherapy Equipment

Power Wheelchairs For Quadriplegics

Total Parental Nutrition

Ventilators

By Patient

Pediatric And Neonates

Adult

Geriatric

By End- User

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Center

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

