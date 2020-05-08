Global Forestry Swing Machine Market Size, by Type (Felling Equipment, Extracting Equipment, On-Site Processing Equipment), Applications (Agriculture, Harvesting) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

The global forestry swing machine market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global Forestry Swing Machine market includes by Type (Felling Equipment, Extracting Equipment, On-Site Processing Equipment), by Applications (Agriculture, Harvesting), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Forestry Swing Machine are the machineries which are used in the process of farming and forest activates, such as cultivation, harvesting, and collecting wood logs.

Increasing focus on forest management activities, growing awareness of forest preservation and management are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, Timber Matic navigation and integration of mobile technology remain emerging trends for the market growth.

The global forestry swing machine market is primarily segmented by type, applications and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

* Felling Equipment

* Extracting Equipment

* On-Site Processing Equipment

* Others

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

* Agriculture

* Harvesting

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* AB Volvo

* Caterpillar Inc.

* Komatsu Ltd

* Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

* Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

* C. Bamford Excavators Limited

* Bell Equipment

* CNH Industrial N.V

* Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

