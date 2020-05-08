Global Employee Lockers Market Size, by Type (Metal Lockers, Plastic Lockers), Application (Enterprise, Government) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

The global employee lockers market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global employee lockers market includes by Type (Metal Lockers, Plastic Lockers), by Application (Enterprise , Government), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

A Metal locker is a small, usually narrow storage compartment. They are commonly found in dedicated cabinets, very often in large numbers, in various public places such as locker rooms, workplaces, middle and high schools, transport hub and the like.

Growing in demand for safety features & technological advancements, increasing concern about safety guidelines by various governments are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, high maintenance and installation cost remain restrains for the market growth.

The global employee lockers market is primarily segmented by type, application and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

* Metal Lockers

* Plastic Lockers

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Enterprise

* Government

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Datum

* Penco

* Safco

* REB Storage Systems International

* Houston Steel Equipment

* Specialized Storage Solutions

* REMCON Plastics Incorporated

* Allsteel

* Garran Lockers

* Steel Storage Europe

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

