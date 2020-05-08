Gas Cylinders Market 2019 Global Demand, Status and Business Outlook – Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Worthington Cylinders, Aygaz, Time Technoplast

The global Gas Cylinders Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.86% during 2018 – 2023.

Global Gas Cylinders Market Report 2019-2023

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Gas Cylinders Market. It provides the Gas Cylinders industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Gas Cylinders study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The segment of Steel cylinders and High Pressure Cylinders witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and Composite cylinders are anticipated to experience notable growth in the forecast period due to increasing dominance of industries in developing economies and enhanced usage of gas cylinders for production and manufacturing activities. During 2018-23, Gas Cylinders Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surging investment by major industries and manufacturers in countries and innovating the products owing to increasing awareness regarding composite cylinders, escalating production of transport vehicles, expanding economy and increasing population across the world.

Prominent Players in the global Gas Cylinders market are –

Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Worthington Cylinders, Aygaz, Time Technoplast, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Faber Industrie S.p.A., Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd., Linde AG.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis Global Gas Cylinders Market. The report analyses the Gas Cylinders Market By Material Type (Steel, Composite and Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application (Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

Scope of the Report

-Gas Cylinders Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

– Chained/Organized Gas Cylinders Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Gas Cylinders Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

