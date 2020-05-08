Food Preservatives Market Competitive Insights, Product Scope and Demand 2019 | Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Cargill

The global food preservatives market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

Global Food Preservatives Market Report 2019-2023

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Food Preservatives study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Food preservatives are chemical compounds that are added in small quantities to various kinds of food items to inhibit or delay their expiry. Salt, sugar, and spices were used to preserve meat and other types of foods traditionally. The need for preservatives is propelling the demand for food additives and ingredients that restrict the development of fungi, bacteria, and other microorganisms. This is the primary growth driver of the global food preservatives market. These preservatives help extend the shelf life and protect the natural characteristics of food items. Due to hectic lifestyle patterns, people tend to opt for convenience foods. The growing consumer preference globally for ready-to-eat foods or convenience foods is fueling the global food preservatives market.

Prominent Players in the global Food Preservatives market are –

Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Corbion N.V., Novozymes A/S, Solvay SA.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis Global Food Preservatives Market. The report analyses the food preservatives market by Type (Antioxidants, Antimicrobials, Others), By Application (Bakery, Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry, Beverages, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Mexico, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Rest of the world).

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Food Preservatives Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

