Facial Injectables Market is Anticipated to Rise to US$ 5.8 Bn by 2024

The North America facial injectables market is expected to gather momentum from the growing adoption of facial injectables in skin rejuvenation treatments in the regional population. The marked affordability of a range of such treatments is a key factor propelling growth in the regional market. Advances in cosmetology have improved the prospects of minimally invasive surgeries for facial skin rejuvenation.

Expanding array of long-lasting facial fillers has helped key players in the North America facial injectables market reap large revenue gains over the past several years. Strides in the overall medical aesthetic market are proportionately advancing progress in the North America facial injectables market

The North America facial injectables market was estimated at US$2.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to climb to a valuation of US$5.8 billion by the end of 2024. The regional market is projected to clock a promising CAGR of 12.0% during 2016 – 2024. Changing concepts of the role of skin rejuvenation in beauty and aesthetics among worldwide populations are keeping the regional market increasingly lucrative.

Some of the top players in the North America facial injectables are Ipsen Group, Galderma S.A., Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., and Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA.

Among the various countries, a leading chunk of the regional revenues come from the U.S. The status quo is likely to not change in coming years. The vast uptake botulinum toxins and dermal fillers in the U.S. population is a key factor behind the dominance of this country market.

Expanding Array of Dermal Filler Formulations Expand Potential in Cosmetology

Growing demand for facial fillers to reverse aging among the worldwide populations is one of the factor catalyzing the revenue potential of the North America facial injectables market. A range of dermal filler formulations have shown potential in correcting facial wrinkles and folds. Advances in in cosmetology have seen the advent of promising synthetic products such as those made with polymers that find use in anti-aging. A number of these formulations are being endorsed by persons from the media and entertainment industry. This has also bolstered the prospective demand in the regional market.

Concerns of Safety Significant

Despite the vast potential that facial injectables hold for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging, concerns of safety and side-effects galore. A reason for this can be that clinical trials approve the use of facial injectables only for certain indications rather than what they are being currently considered for among dermatologists. Proliferating off-label uses in regional population may hinder the North America facial injectables market to realize its true potential. Nonetheless, advances in cosmetic and medical dermatology are likely to address a number of these concerns in their strides.

The presence of board-certified dermatologists and surgeons in developed countries of North America is a key factor cementing the potential of the regional market. In recent years, there have been seemingly rising demands for neuromodulators and dermal fillers among older women over 40. The growing trend has opened new revenue streams for players in the North America facial injectables market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Facial Injectables Market (Product – Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, (Porcine/Bovine-based and Human-based), Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF) (Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA microspheres), Poly-L-Lactic Acid, and Calcium Hydroxyapatite); Treatment – Facial Pain, Wrinkle Treatment, and Lip Augmentation; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Centers, Dermatology Clinics, and Physician Clinics) – North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2024”

