Enuresis Treatment Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2027

Enuresis Treatment Market: Introduction

Enuresis can be described as an intermittent urinary incontinence during sleep in children above the age of 5 years. According to an estimate by the American Academy of Family Physicians, over 5 million to 7 million children in the U.S. are suffering from enuresis.

The pathophysiology of enuresis includes the inability to wake from sleep when the bladder is full, together with excessive nighttime urine production or a reduced functional capacity of the bladder. Enuresis is also associated with several conditions, such as diabetes mellitus, constipation, chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes insipidus, and psychiatric disorders.

Enuresis is a common problem in childhood. According to different studies, around 7% boys and 3% girls aged 5 years develop enuresis. By the age of 10 years, the number drops to 3% in boys and 2% in girls.

Enuresis is also caused by certain medications that lead to confusion or changes in behavior as a side effect. If no physical cause is found, the doctor will base a diagnosis of enuresis on the child’s symptoms and behavior.

Key Drivers of Global Enuresis Treatment Market

Awareness about enuresis and its treatment and a large number of patient pool can be attributed to the expansion of the global enuresis treatment market. Bed wetting alarms usually for eight to twelve weeks are the mainstay of therapy for the management of enuresis.

The treatment of primary monosymptomatic enuresis (condition in which the only symptom is nocturnal bed-wetting) starts with counseling of the child and parents on effective behavioral modifications. First-line treatments for enuresis comprise desmopressin and bed alarm therapy.

The choice of treatment is based on the age of the child and nighttime voiding patterns. Referral to a pediatric urologist is indicated in case of primary enuresis that is refractory to standard therapies and enuresis that is associated with a few secondary causes such as neurologic disorders, recurrent urinary tract infection, and urinary tract malformation.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Enuresis Treatment Market

North America is expected to account for a major share of the global enuresis treatment market. High diagnosis rate, awareness among people about the management and treatment of enuresis, and a developed health care infrastructure are some of the factors responsible for the dominant share of the region. Europe is expected to follow North America, in terms of revenue. Favorable reimbursement scenario, developed health care infrastructure, and high disposable income are factors driving the enuresis treatment market in the region.

The enuresis treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the maximum rate during the forecast period, owing to government interventions pertaining to allocation of funds for conducting research activities based on new therapies and treatment, developing health care infrastructure, and increasing baby boomer population in the region. China and India are key markets in the Asia Pacific region.

The enuresis treatment market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in investments in the health care industry of the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global enuresis treatment market is highly competitive with key manufacturers adopting various strategies to gain market share. Some of the key players operating in the global enuresis treatment market are:

Ferring B.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

CSL Limited

Sanofi S.A

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Global Enuresis Treatment Market: Research Scope

Global Enuresis Treatment Market, by Drug Class

Desmopressin

Anticholinergic Agents

Imipramine

Others

Global Enuresis Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Enuresis Treatment Market, by Region