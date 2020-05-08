Electric Supercar Market 2019 Business Scenario – Tesla, Benz, Honda, Audi, Rimac, Renault, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Hyunda

The Electric Supercar Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

A supercar also called exotic car is a loosely defined description of certain high-performance street-legal sportscars. Since the 1990s or 2000s, the term hypercar has come into use for the highest performing supercars. Many recent hypercars use electric or hybrid drivetrain, a trend started in 2013 by the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder and LaFerrari.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Electric Supercar Market: Tesla, Benz, Honda, Audi, Rimac, Renault, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Hyunda, Automobili Pininfarina, Nio, Qiantu Motors, Chevrolet (General Motors), Alieno Arcanum, Classic Factory SA and other.

September, 2019: Supercars tend to age well if you have the patience, luck, and financing to get your hands on one: On Aug. 16 in Monterey, Calif., a 1994 McLaren F1 sold for $19.8 million, obliterating the previous high-price paid for a McLaren: $13.75 million in 2015. (Its original MSRP was around $1 million.) You won’t be surprised to learn that the man who designed that car, Gordon Murray, is now designing a round of 100 new supercars tentatively called the T50 and priced near $3 million. A Countach sold for $72,000 at the time, or the equivalent of $375,000 today; the F40 cost $400,000, or the equivalent of $884,000 today.

Supercars also carried the advanced driving technologies consumers could expect to see seep into the rest of the product lineup in succeeding years. The SF90 Stradale that Ferrari debuted in May is the first plug-in hybrid in Ferrari’s history, while its 679-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is also the first time a V8 has ever been under a Ferrari hood. Its gasoline engine and trio of electric motors combined make it the most powerful Ferrari ever, totaling 968 horsepower.

Many supercars, such as the $2.72 million Mercedes-AMG Project One limited-to-275 hybrid supercar based on Mercedes’s Formula 1 car, are sold as concepts, or very rough prototypes, and require six- or seven-figure deposits years in advance to ensure delivery. Others are sold with even less — a few sketches, a rendering, a foam-filled shell at an auto show. That’s if you can even get on the list to buy one. The official party line for most, like the Lambo, is that they have sold out before they’re even seen.

Electric Supercar Market Segmentation by Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Electric Supercar Market Segmentation by Application

Below 150 mph

150-200 mph

200-250 mph

Above 250 mph

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electric Supercar market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Electric Supercar Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

