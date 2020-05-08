Computed Tomography Devices Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026| Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation

Data Bridge Market Research recently published Global Computed Tomography Devices Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba Medical System Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Others.

Global Computed Tomography Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.17 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cancer diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the computed tomography devices market are

Neusoft Corporation (US),

Neurologica Comp (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (China),

Accuray Incorporated (US),

PlanMED (Finaland),

DxRay Inc (US),

Koning Corporation (US),

Carestream Health (US),

PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea),

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan),

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan),

Hologic, Inc (US),

Shimadzu corp (Japan)



Market Definition: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market

Computed Tomography Devices are devices used for a noninvasive medical examination or procedure that uses specialized X-ray equipment to produce cross-sectional images of the body. These cross-sectional images or slices of images are used for a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. These devices are used in hospitals and diagnostics centers.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Drivers

There is increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cancer diseases is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is Increase in awareness and early diagnosis of chronic cardiovascular diseases and cancer is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

A technological advance in digital imaging technology is driving this market.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market

By Product:

Low Slice CT Scanner (<64 slices)

Medium Slice CT Scanner (64 slices)

High Slice CT Scanner (>64 slices)

By Application:

Cardiovascular Applications

Oncology

Neurovascular Application

Abdomen and Pelvic Application

Pulmonary Angiogram

Spinal Application

Musculoskeletal Application

By End Users:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. acquired Imaging3, Inc , Imaging3, Inc focused on the introduction of disruptive technologies in the medical imaging industry. This will make Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. one of the leader in imaging market.

In June 2017, Siemens Unveils Symbia Intevo Bold SPECT/CT, a Scanner Built to Offer Multiple Scanning Applications this can be utilized to take a CT scan and then applied to improve the quality of a subsequent SPECT scan.

Competitive Analysis:

Global computed tomography devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computed tomography devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

