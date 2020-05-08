Cell Isolation Market Leaders, Share, Segmentation and Forecast Report 2023
The global cell isolation market is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The demand for cell isolation products and services is increasing due to the rise in requirement for biopharmaceuticals, growing research activities in personalized medicine, and increasing government funding for research. Cell isolation is the separation of one or multiple types of cells from a heterogenous cell population.
Request for sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cell-isolation-market/report-sample
Biopharmaceuticals include monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and biosimilars, the manufacturing of which starts with cell separation and isolation techniques. Biopharmaceuticals are heavily employed to treat chronic conditions, mostly cancer, such as chronic myelogenous leukemia and melanoma. They are also used in various diagnostic assays, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) and radioimmunoassay (RIA). Another major contributing factor to the growth of the cell isolation market is the increasing government funding in biomedical research.
The prevalence of neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal cord injury, and autoimmune conditions, namely type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease is rising. This, coupled with the increasing awareness about these diseases, is impelling the governments of many countries to invest in biomedical research and related technology, thus giving a boost to growth of the cell isolation market and biopharmaceutical production as well.
Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cell-isolation-market
GLOBAL MOLECULAR CYTOGENETICS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Offering
- Consumables
- Software & Services
- Instruments
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
- Array-based CGH
- Standard CGH
- Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- Karyotyping
- Spectral karyotyping
- Virtual karyotyping
Market Segmentation by Application
- Cancer
- Genetic Disorders
- Personalized Medicine
- Others
Market Segmentation by End User
- Clinical & Research Laboratories
- Academic Research Institutes
- Hospitals & Pathology Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Others
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald