Cell Isolation Market Leaders, Share, Segmentation and Forecast Report 2023

The global cell isolation market is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The demand for cell isolation products and services is increasing due to the rise in requirement for biopharmaceuticals, growing research activities in personalized medicine, and increasing government funding for research. Cell isolation is the separation of one or multiple types of cells from a heterogenous cell population.

Request for sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cell-isolation-market/report-sample

Biopharmaceuticals include monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and biosimilars, the manufacturing of which starts with cell separation and isolation techniques. Biopharmaceuticals are heavily employed to treat chronic conditions, mostly cancer, such as chronic myelogenous leukemia and melanoma. They are also used in various diagnostic assays, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) and radioimmunoassay (RIA). Another major contributing factor to the growth of the cell isolation market is the increasing government funding in biomedical research.

The prevalence of neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal cord injury, and autoimmune conditions, namely type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease is rising. This, coupled with the increasing awareness about these diseases, is impelling the governments of many countries to invest in biomedical research and related technology, thus giving a boost to growth of the cell isolation market and biopharmaceutical production as well.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cell-isolation-market

GLOBAL MOLECULAR CYTOGENETICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Offering

Consumables

Software & Services

Instruments

Market Segmentation by Technology

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) Array-based CGH Standard CGH

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Karyotyping Spectral karyotyping Virtual karyotyping



Market Segmentation by Application

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Personalized Medicine

Others

Market Segmentation by End User

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals & Pathology Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald