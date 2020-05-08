Animal Necropsy Tables Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2027

Growth of Developing Economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America to Create Opportunities for Animal Necropsy Tables Market

Developing economies offer growth opportunities for the animal necropsy tables market, due to rapid development of veterinary health care infrastructure in these countries

The population statistics of livestock and companion animals across the world is one of the key growth indicators of the global animal necropsy tables market. Rise in livestock population can boost the demand for animal necropsy tables worldwide. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, there were more than 1.5 billion cattle worldwide in 2014. This number is expected to increase significantly in the near future, due to rapidly rising global demand for animal necropsy tables.

Economic growth and increase in awareness about advancements in veterinary healthcare in Asia and Latin America are factors attracting major players to expand their business in these regions

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Animal Necropsy Tables Market

The global animal necropsy tables market is largely driven by increase in the adoption of pet and companion animals, rise in awareness about animal health, and increase in the expenditure on welfare of animals across the world

In addition, rise in veterinary health care spending and favorable government regulations are expected to boost the global animal necropsy tables market in the next few years

The global animal health care sector continues to expand at a high rate. The sector in developed countries is driven by improved surgical and medical facilities for companion animals. This, in turn, is driving the global animal necropsy tables market.

However, aging product portfolio are expected to restrain the global market during the forecast period

Portable Tables to Witness High Demand

Based on product, the global animal necropsy tables market can be divided into fixed tables and portable tables

The portable tables segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to advantages, such as easy carrying and easy handling, offered by these tables

Veterinary Hospitals Segment has Significant Growth Potential

Based on end-user, the global animal necropsy tables market can be divided into veterinary hospitals, veterinary laboratories, veterinary clinics, and others

The veterinary hospitals segment is likely to hold a major market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to increased inclination of owners toward availing medical services offered by veterinary hospitals, which range from treatment to long-term surveillance of patient animals.

North America to Lead Global Animal Necropsy Tables Market

In terms of region, the global animal necropsy tables market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2018, due to high rate of adoption of companion animals and rise in awareness regarding animal health care in the region

Also, rise in the adoption of technologically advanced devices and presence of a large number of manufacturers in North America are expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be highly lucrative markets for animal necropsy tables during the forecast period. The markets in these regions are projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to large population, increase in the number of veterinary clinics, and rise in the adoption of pet animals in these regions.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global animal necropsy tables market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

AFOS

ALVO Medical

Funeralia GmbH

Grupo Inoxia

Kugel Medical GmbH & Co. KG

MEDIS Medical Technology

Mopec

Mortech Manufacturing Inc.

Scienteka Technology Corporation

Shank’s Veterinary Equipment, Inc.

Global Animal Necropsy Tables Market, by Product

Fixed Tables

Portable Tables

Global Animal Necropsy Tables Market, by End-user

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Laboratories

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Global Animal Necropsy Tables Market, by Region