United States Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Growing Trends and Demands 2020

United States Beauty and Personal Care Products Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States Beauty and Personal Care Products including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for United States Beauty and Personal Care Products investments from 2020 till 2024.

The United States Beauty and Personal Care Products market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Loreal, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Amway, Avon Products, Inc, Shiseido Company, Revlon, Coty Inc., Procter & Gamble among others.

Scope of the Report

United States beauty and personal care products market report is segmented based on product type and distribution channel. By product type, the market is segmented into personal care products and beauty & make-up / cosmetics market. Personal care product sub-segmentation includes hair care products (shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, etc.), skin care products (facial care, lip care, and body care), bath and shower products (sopas, shower gels, bath soaps, bathing accessories, etc.), oral care products(toothbrush and replacements, toothpaste, mouthwashes, etc.), men’s grooming, and deodrants and antiperspirants. Beauty & make-up/cosmetics include colour cosmetics such as facial make up products, eyes makeup products, lip and nail makeiup products, and hair styling and colouring products. By category, the market is segmented as premium products and mass products. Distribution channels include specialist retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies/drug stores, online retail channels, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Inclination Towards Organic, Natural, and Cruelty-Free Products

Growing consumer concern is causing an increase in the demand for organic and natural skincare, and clean beauty products. For instance, Sephora announced the launch of the company’s new category called Clean at Sephora, that clearly establishes which of their products are formulated without controversial ingredients. Those that meet Sephora’s ingredients guidelines are termed as clean and receive the retailer’s Clean at Sephora seal. Similarly, consumers in the market tend to prefer products with the label ”cruelty-free”, denoting that animals are not harmed in the testing of such products. For instance, Wet n Wild is a popular cosmetics products brand in the United States that markets its products as cruelty-free. Moreover, in recent times, there is a sharp rise in the number of beauty blogs and social media accounts that are committed to the benefits of going chemical-free, which has worked in favor of natural and cruelty-free products by enhancing consumer’s information.

