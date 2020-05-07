Smart grid networking market to 2027 – A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trends | ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies

The smart grid networking is the bi-directional flow of electricity and information. These networking solutions are useful for utility operators in forecasting the expected electricity demand for commercial, residential, and industrial purposes during peak hours. With the growing number of industries and consumers, power demand is expected to rise exponentially in the future and it will in turn create the need for efficient networking. Besides, shifting focus towards consumption of renewable energy across the globe is resulting in rapid replacement of traditional grids with smart grids and deployment of smart grid networking.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Smart grid networking Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Smart grid networking Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Smart grid networking across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are:

1. ABB Group

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Fujitsu Limited

4. General Electric Company

5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6. Itron Inc.

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. Nokia

9. Schneider Electric

10. Siemens AG

The report aims to provide an overview of smart grid networking market with detailed market segmentation by hardware, software, service, and geography. The global smart grid networking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart grid networking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart grid networking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart grid networking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

