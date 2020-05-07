Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Forecast Showing 8.4% CAGR to 2025: Cubic Corporation, Xerox, Scheidt & Bachmann, The Nippon Signal

Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1472.3 million by 2025, from USD 1065.4 million in 2019.

The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cubic Corporation, Xerox, Scheidt & Bachmann, The Nippon Signal, Huaming, Omron Corporation, LECIP, INIT, Thales Group, GFI Genfare, GRG Banking, Shanghai Potevio Company Limited, Huahong Jitong, Gunnebo, GMV, etc.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

