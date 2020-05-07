Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : Bearingpoint, MetricStream, NICE Actimize, Broadridge

“Global ​Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Report 2020-2026” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Marketinsightsreports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

In 2018, the global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market size was 1370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6420 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.7% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market: Bearingpoint, MetricStream, NICE Actimize, Broadridge, Traiana, Finastra, Targens GmbH, Acin, Fenergo, Accuity, Lombard Risk, Agreement Express, Exiger (DDIQ), EastNets, Amlpartners, Sysnet Global Solutions, MindBridge Ai, IdentityMind Global, Regbot, Arachnys and other.

On 26th November 2019, BearingPoint RegTech, a leading international provider of innovative Regulatory and Risk Technology (RegTech/RiskTech) solutions, announced its plans to build a new service offering. The aim was to achieve significant economies of scale for participating banks and financial service providers through a digital, fully integrated and automated “regulatory reporting factory”. The innovative solution with the name “RegTech Factory” was introduced.

BearingPoint’s RegTech Convention on November 26-27, 2019 brings together more than 800 representatives from banks, insurance companies and regulators from 40 countries to discuss the current challenges of regulation and technology in the financial sector. The 26th edition of the conference was held under the motto “Transformation & Agility”. In addition to the top-class presentations, panel discussions, panels and workshops, the transformation process of the financial sector and the associated opportunities and risks were addressed.

Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segmentation by Types:

Risk Management

Identity Management & Control

Compliance

Regulatory Reporting

Transaction Monitoring

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Regulatory technology, also known as a “RegTech” is a new field within the financial services industry that utilizes information technology to enhance regulatory processes. The adoption of RegTech is the highest in Europe owing to strict and mandatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data protection. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis as per usage rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure.

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the ​Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

There are several chapters to deeply display the global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market:

Chapter 1, to describe Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) with sales, revenue, and price of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13 and 14, to describe Regulatory Technology (RegTech) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Influence of the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market.

-Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital market latest trends striking the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market.

