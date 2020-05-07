Rare Earth Metal Market 2020 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Revenue, Top Players, Development, Demand and 3Forecast to 2026

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high industrial growth being experienced from various end-use industries.

Rare Earth Metal Market Research Report delivers key insights into the Rare Earth Metal industry scenario by segmenting the global market into major types, players and applications. Citing every Rare Earth Metal market aspect like opportunities, development status, constraints, and regional analysis valuable data is presented. The Rare Earth Metal market statistics are presented based on comprehensive primary and secondary research done by our research analysts. The emerging market segments, development prospects, regional and country-level analysis is offered. Rare Earth Metal Market report comprises of a massive database concerning to the recent discovery and technological expansions witnessed in the industry, complete with an examination of the impact of these interferences on the market’s future development. This report moreover focuses more on current business and present-day headways, future methodology changes, and open entryways for the Rare Earth Metal market. Companies Profiled in this report includes, Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals Limited; Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Krakatoa Resources Limited; JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

The Rare Earth Metal market is expected to grow in the upcoming2026 year. Different risks are considered, that helps to evaluate the complexity in the framework. Progress rate of global industries is mentioned to give a clear picture of business approaches. Various factors, which are responsible for the growth of the market,

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

By Material Type

Lanthanum Oxide

Lutetium

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Samarium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Promethium

Scandium

Holmium

Dysprosium

Thulium

Ytterbium

Yttrium

Others

By Applications

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Colorants

Metallurgy

Optical Instruments

Glass Additives

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

