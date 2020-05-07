Potato Starch Market Research 2020, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2026

Global Potato Starch Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4795.50 Million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6690.25 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Potato Starch Market Research Report delivers key insights into the Potato Starch industry scenario by segmenting the global market into major types, players and applications. Citing every Potato Starch market aspect like opportunities, development status, constraints, and regional analysis valuable data is presented. The Potato Starch market statistics are presented based on comprehensive primary and secondary research done by our research analysts. The emerging market segments, development prospects, regional and country-level analysis is offered. Potato Starch Market report comprises of a massive database concerning to the recent discovery and technological expansions witnessed in the industry, complete with an examination of the impact of these interferences on the market’s future development. This report moreover focuses more on current business and present-day headways, future methodology changes, and open entryways for the Potato Starch market. Companies Profiled in this report includes, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, AKV Langholt, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Avebe, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland Group, Finnamyl Ltd, Ingredion, MANITOBA STARCH PRODUCTS, Novidon, PEPEES Group, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp, Roquette, Siddharth Starch Pvt. Ltd., Tereos.

Potato Starch is primarily use for textile sizing. It provides a unique texture which works as a gelling agent to replace materials such as gelatin and regular starch. It can be obtained from corn and other raw materials such as tapioca, rice, barley and wheat. It is applicable in the food sector for preparing soups, bakery products, and meat products. It is often used as a thickening agent for the preparation of sauces, soups and stews. It offers health benefits which regulate blood sugar level and absorb carcinogenic and toxic compounds.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the consumption of convenience food across the globe.

Increase in the paper consumption across the world.

Market Restraint:

Price volatility of crop due to climate changes.

Segmentation: Global Potato Starch Market

By Type Sweeteners Native Modified

By Distribution Indirect Direct

By Nature Organic Conventional

By End-user Food industry Textile industry paper industry Pharmaceuticals Personal care



