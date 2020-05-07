Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 125.98 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report delivers key insights into the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry scenario by segmenting the global market into major types, players and applications. Citing every Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market aspect like opportunities, development status, constraints, and regional analysis valuable data is presented. The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market statistics are presented based on comprehensive primary and secondary research done by our research analysts. The emerging market segments, development prospects, regional and country-level analysis is offered. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report comprises of a massive database concerning to the recent discovery and technological expansions witnessed in the industry, complete with an examination of the impact of these interferences on the market’s future development. This report moreover focuses more on current business and present-day headways, future methodology changes, and open entryways for the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market. Companies Profiled in this report includes, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market are ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma, KEM ONE, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Chemson Group, PolyOne Corporation, Aiscondel Laminados S.A., Arkema and Chemplast Sanmar Limited among others

Polyvinyl Chloride is a type of polymer which is produced by polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer. The material is used instead of traditional materials like iron, copper or wood owing to its strength and durability and resistance to corrosion. The purest form of polyvinyl chloride is white, brittle solid and marginally resolvable in tetrahydrofuran while insoluble in alcohol. It can be produced with the help of phthalates and plasticizers. The PVC is used in various applications such as building & construction, automotive and others.

Market Drivers:

Owing to a wide range of applications in the household, commercial and industrial sectors drives the market growth

Increasing disposable income in emerging economies of Brazil, China and India is driving the market growth

Increasing application of PVC in consumer and electrical & electronic industries acts as a driver for the growth of this market

Increase in use of un-plasticized PVC in place of wood used in window frames and sills can act as a market driver

Segmentation: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

By Product Type

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

Low-Smoke PVC

Chlorinated PVC

By Stabilizer Type

Calcium-based Stabilizers

Lead-based Stabilizers

Tin-based Stabilizers

Barium Based Stabilizers

Others

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Film & Sheets

Wire & Cables

Bottles

Profiles

Hoses & Tubing

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of market.

Chapter Two: Major Manufacturers Analysis of market.

Chapter Three: Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of market.by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

Chapter Four: North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Market by Countries

Chapter Five: Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of Market by Countries

Chapter Six: Asia Pacific Sales and Revenue Analysis of Market by Countries

Chapter Seven: Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Market by Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of Market.

Chapter Nine: Global Market Forecast of Market by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

Chapter Ten: Industry Chain Analysis of Market

Chapter Eleven: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Market

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion of the Market Industry Market Research 2020

