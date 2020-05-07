Playground Equipment Market 2020 Demand and Growth Opportunity – PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Playpower

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Playground Equipment Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Playground Equipment Market.

The global Playground Equipment market is valued at 1927.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1564.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -2.9% during 2021-2026.

Playground equipment refers to equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, schools, childcare facilities, institutions, multiple family dwellings, restaurants, resorts, and recreational developments, and other areas of public use.

With the development of social economy and improvement of living standard, the demand of playground equipment constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global playground equipment market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 44.28% of global playground equipment consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global consumption share. At present, this industry is. The major manufacturers of playground equipment including in PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan,, Playpower, ELI, etc. Henderson.

Top Key Players in the Market:

PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Playpower, ELI, Henderson, E.Beckmann, SportsPlay, Childforms, Kaiqi, ABC-Team, DYNAMO, etc.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, playground equipment manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. While some manufacturers produce particular playground equipment to fit the consumers demands. The classifications of playground equipment are Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.94% of the playground equipment market is Swings and Slides in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of playground equipment. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. Conclusively, the playground equipment manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, playground equipment production will show a trend of steady growth.

Market Segment by Type:

Monkey Bars

Sandbox

Climbing Equipment

Swings and Slides

Balance Equipment

Motion and Spinning

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Playgrounds

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Theme Play Systems

Others

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

Global Playground Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Playground Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Influence of the Playground Equipment market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Playground Equipment market.

Playground Equipment market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Playground Equipment market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Playground Equipment market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Playground Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Playground Equipment market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

