North America Saffron Supplements Market Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2024

North America Saffron Supplements Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the North America Saffron Supplements including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for North America Saffron Supplements investments from 2020 till 2024.

The North America Saffron Supplements market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Lean Nutraceuticals, Inc., Persavita, Inc., Epicure Garden, Vox Nutrition, Life Extension, Hortus Novus SRL, Sarl Activ’inside among others.

Scope of the Report

Saffron supplements are composed of bioactive compounds extracted from saffron (Crocin), which have numerous health benefits and medicinal properties. North America is the largest consumer of saffron, with most of it imported. The North America saffron supplements market is segmented by distribution channel and Geography. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as an online retailing channel and offline retailing channel.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Demand for Saffron in Dietary Supplements

Saffron contains crocin, which is a major compound that offers numerous health benefits, for which, it has high demand among all age groups. It was found that the active component in saffron crocin has anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory, anti-convulsant, which improves memory. Saffron is also effective in treatment of anxiety attacks, which has become very common among the adult age groups, owing to modern lifestyles. Around 30% of the global population is suffering from severe anxiety disorder. Selective serotonin inhibitors are mostly recommended for the treatment of anxiety disorders, which has negative side-effects from nausea to sexual disorders. However, saffron-active component, crocin, and safranal treat the anxiety effect without harmful side-effects.

