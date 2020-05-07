Marine Collagen Market increasing demand with Leading key players: ProPlenish, Vital Proteins LLC., Certified Nutraceuticals Inc., Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation

Global Marine Collagen Industry 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Marine Collagen industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Marine Collagen analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Marine collagen market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach USD 1,253.31 million by 2026 from USD 777.63 million in 2018. New trend of healthy lifestyle and healthy products; this is expected to be the driving factor for this market.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-marine-collagen-market

Global Marine Collagen Market By Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV), Sources (Skin & Scales, Cartilage & Bone, Umbrella, Intestine, Fins, Heads, Others), Category (Cultured, Captured), Form (Powder, Liquid), Species (Marine Fish, Marine Sponges, Krill, Squid, Marine Algae, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Research & Institution, Others), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Marine Collagen Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Marine Collagen Market

The marine collagen can be extracted from various sources such as fish offal (bones, skin, scales and fins), jellyfishes, octopuses, sponges and squids. Today, marine collagenous has a high biotechnological interest, as witnessed by a wide range of applications in food science, cosmetics and biomedicines. Currently, marine sources are found to be the safest source of collagen extraction.

Rising use marine collagen in the cosmetics industry is expected to drive the market growth for this market. For instance, according to Hearst UK, the nutricosmetics market is expected to spend about USD 6490 million by 2020. This will help to boost the market growth for global marine collagen market.

This marine collagen market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Key Questions Answered in Global Marine Collagen Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Marine Collagen Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Marine Collagen Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Marine Collagen Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Marine Collagen Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Marine Collagen Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Marine Collagen Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-marine-collagen-market

Top Key Players:

ProPlenish,

Vital Proteins LLC.,

Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.,

Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation,

Norland Products Inc.,

Darling Ingredients Inc.,

ETChem,

Vinh Hoan Corporation,

COBIOSA,

BESTSKIN USA,

Ashland,

LAPI GROUP SpA,

SAS Gelatines Weishardt,

HiMedia Laboratories,

Seagarden AS,

Nitta Gelatin Inc.,

Amicogen, Inc.,

Inc.,

BHN Co., Ltd.,

Juncà Gelatines SL,

HUM Nutrition Inc.,

among other

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Wellnex showcased their newest nutritional prototype at the SSW show conducted in Las Vegas Convention Center. The company showcased their offering for marine collagen peptides, XactSet gelatin, protein mini-bars and other products. Company introduced their offering for the U.S. region and also increased their presence in market.

In March 2018, Amicogen company formed the joint venture with Kangmaichen.llc, a retailer of beauty and health products in China. The contract has been signed under which Amicogen Inc. is building production facility in China as well as operating office for collagen pesticides. Through this, the company expanded its distribution capacity as well as market coverage in China.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-marine-collagen-market

Customize report of “Global Marine Collagen Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Marine Collagen Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

Global Marine Collagen market is segmented of the basis of type, technology, deployment type, application, and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into type I, type II, type III and type IV. Preclinical studies indicate that marine collagen absorption restores skin collagen and elastin protein fibers and contributes to substantial thickening of the outer skin layer. The studies have shown that type I collagen improves skin hydration and decrease wrinkles, which increases adoption type I collagen across the globe. This factor allows market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2026. In December 2015, LAPI GELATINE S.p.a a business sector of LAPI GROUP SpA introduced new product portfolio at FiE 2015 event conducted at Paris. The company introduced new products to portfolio named as bovine collagen peptide and fish collagen peptide.

Based on sources, the market is segmented into skin & scales, cartilage & bone, umbrella, intestine, fins, heads, guts and others. Skin & scales segment is dominating the market as marine collagen made of fish skin help to reduce pollution of the environment and provides an excellent and beneficial source of collagen protein. Thus the health-boosting properties of collagen extracted by fish skin are driving the growth of skin & scale segment. In January 2019, Stafford engineering, an engineering company in New Zealand has designed a machine called ‘Iguana’. This machine can convert fish skin into collagen to meet demand of cosmetics in international market.



Based on category, the market is segmented into cultured and captured. Due to high quality and benefits over the cultivated marine collagen, the caught marine collagen retains the larger market share. The ocean-caught fish contains the higher odour and taste compared to freshwater, but they do not contain protein sugar, cholesterol or fat. Marine collagen based on the ocean or sea are not exposed to antibiotics or hormones that provide hydrolyzed protein that can be easily digested for the body and absorbed more quickly by the body. For instance, Wellnex has launched marine collagen, which is extracted by wild-caught fish in September 2019.



Based on form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. Powder segment is dominating the marine collagen market as the powder form of marine collagen extensively used in food and beverage industry in order to provide better texture and convenience of packaging of food materials. According to Hearst UK, powder collagen supplements are gaining momentum; with 38% women in U.K. are investing in supplement, mineral and vitamins for anti-ageing. In addition to this, manufacturers of collagen are introducing new product in powder form, which supports the growth of powder marine collagen. In September 2019, Vital Proteins LLC. introduced new range of liquid collagen creamers in the U.S. at the Natural Products Expo. Each bottle of crème is free from gluten, added sugar and dairy. It also contains 5gram of collagen per bottle.



Based on species, the market is segmented into marine fish, marine sponges, krill, squid, marine algae and others. The marine fishes are the major source of production of collagen extracted from marine species, due to their bioavailability, perceived higher sustainability and is considered to be safe collagen source in human. Fish collagen also provides antioxidant protection to human body. Due to these factors marine fish segment is showing significant growth in the global marine collagen market. In July 2019, Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. has announced the issuance of the U.S. Patent Number 10,287,339 B2 for its KollaJell, which is an invertebrate collagen protein bound to natural minerals. This type of collagen and minerals are only found in jelly fish.



Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, research & institution and others. Food & bevrages applications are dominating the segment, as a healthy food component, collagen is widely in demand and is combined with a range of food and beverage items. Due to increased age and poor diet, collagen supplementation is deemed a replacement for collagen deficiency in the body. In addition to this, collagen as food additives enhances frankfurters and sausages’ rheological properties. It increased the technological and rheological properties and reduced the consumption of fat. In June 2018, HUM Nutrition Inc. launched new marine collagen based tablets for the U.S. market. The new innovative product is dissolving collagen tablets developed under functional beverage category.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Marine Collagen Market

Marine collagen market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global marine collagen market.

Speak to Author of the report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-marine-collagen-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald