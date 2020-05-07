Latest Trends In Epoxy Paints and Coatings Market 2019 Examined In New Market Research Report – Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Basf Corporation, Jotun Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation

The global epoxy paints and coatings market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for epoxy resins due to the growing trend of underwater painting. Furthermore, Increasing deamand from the end-use industries such as automotive, electrical, etc due to its exellent features of giving toughness and durability to the paints and coatings is likely to drive the demand for epoxy paints and coatings in the coming years. However, low applicability for exterior painting and coating is projected to hinder the growth of epoxy paints and coatings market. Likewise, development of powder based epoxy paints and coatings may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The Epoxy Paints and Coatings Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Based) ; Application (Adhesives, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Transportation, Paints and coating, Others) and Geography

Leading Epoxy Paints and Coatings Market Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Basf Corporation Jotun Group Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Masco Corporation Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. Ppg Industries Inc. Rpm International Inc. The Sherwin-Williams Company

