Fruit Beer Market Know in depth about Market: 2019 What Recent Study say about Top Companies like Brouwerij Lindemans, Lost Coast Brewery, Magic Hat Brewing Company., New Belgium Brewing Company

Global Fruit Beer Industry 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Fruit Beer industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Fruit Beer analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Global fruit beer market is expected to rise to register a steady CAGR of 4.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the number of beer bars & breweries, adoption of western culture and increasing consumption of alcoholic products by women population.

Global Fruit Beer Market By Flavour (Raspberries, Peaches, Blueberries, Cherries, Plums, Apples, Apricots, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Fruit Beer Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Fruit Beer Market

Fruit beer is a type of beer that is modified with the addition of fruit flavourings or extracts, available in any form, stout, large, pint with the addition of fruits into it as an adjunct. They have zero to low alcohol content and do not harm the kidneys of an individual. They are a fine blend between traditional malt and the sweet taste of fruit. Fruit beers are available in various different fruit flavours including raspberry, peach, blueberry, cherries, plums, apple and apricots amongst a few others.

Top Key Players:

Joseph James Brewing Company,

Brouwerij Lindemans,

Lost Coast Brewery,

Magic Hat Brewing Company.,

New Belgium Brewing Company,

Brewery Ommegang,

All Saints Brewing Company,

Shipyard Brewing Company,

Unibroue,

Wells & Young’s Brewery,

Castle Brewery Van Honsebrouck,

Abita Brewing Company,

Pyramid Breweries Inc.,

Heineken N.V.,

Anheuser-Busch InBev,

Carlsberg Group,

Samuel Adams Boston Brewery,

HokkaidoBrewing,

Rhinegeist Brewery,

Bell’s Brewery,

Molson Coors Brewing Company,

PASTEUR STREET BREWING COMPANY

amongst others.

Market Drivers:

Rising working class population stimulate socialization in bars & restaurants which in turn boosts the growth of this market

Relaxation in the rules and norms earlier imposed on beer industry accelerates the growth of this market

Rise in the disposable income and increasing purchasing power stimulates the growth of this market

Rising sale of fruit beer via online retailing enhances the growth of this market

The alcohol content and no harm to kidney by consumption of fruit beer stimulates the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increase in the number of campaigns that are conducted against the consumption of alcohol highlighting the ill-effects of alcohol resulting in lack of conviction from consumers regarding the claimed benefits of fruit beer is expected to negatively impact the growth of this market

Concerns regarding the availability of counterfeit lower cost products is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Higher cost of fruit beer hampers the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, MillerCoors launched its all new line of light and natural fruit beers in order to capture the interest of the young millennials. This is less costly flavoured fruit beer that would stimulate people to shift from cocktails to their new fruit beer. This launch would further help capturing those individual who have shifted from beer to wine and other alcoholic beverages. This in turn would accelerate the growth of the fruit beer market.

In May 2019, St Peter’s has launched its all new fruit beer, “Without Elderberry & Raspberry” that is 0.0% alcohol in order to cater to the demand of health conscious people. This new fruit beer is completely natural, has no alcohol and contains nutritional value. It is brewed and processed in the same manner as any other beer, but does not contain any alcohol. Thus, this serves customers with something healthy and the same time delicious to taste. Such launches are expected to drive the growth of the fruit beer market in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentations:

Global Fruit Beer Market is segmented on the basis of

Flavour

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Flavour

Raspberries

Peaches

Blueberries

Cherries

Plums

Apples

Apricots

Others

By Distribution Channel

Store Based

Non-Store Based

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Fruit Beer Market

Global fruit beer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fruit beer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

