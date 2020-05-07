Dried Cranberry Market is expected to grow at US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027 | Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc

The global dried cranberry market accounted for US$ 170.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027. Dried cranberries are made by partially dehydrating fresh cranberries, which are red, tart berries. They are mostly used in trail mix, salads, bread, cereals, smoothies, juices, and baked food to enhance their taste. Dried cranberries are consumed as snacks in the North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. They are most popular in the US and are commonly consumed over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Similar to other dried fruits, cranberries are a good source of fibers and antioxidants. The commercially produced dried cranberries contain added sugar, and they may also be coated in vegetable oil to keep them from sticking together.

Based on product type, the dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused dried, and others. The freeze-dried segment dominated the market in 2018. Dehydration by freeze drying eliminates the use of preservatives or sugar, which makes them ideal for people on a healthy diet. Freeze-dried cranberries possess a very strong natural sour flavour, in keeping with the general taste of cranberries. Moreover, freeze dried cranberries are flash-frozen and then the moisture is removed, so they maintain the original shape, texture, and appearance of cranberries. The process also retains more of the aroma and flavor of the original fruits as it does not involve the application of heat. The freeze-drying process also maintains most of the original nutritional content of the cranberries. Thus, the demand for freeze dried cranberries is high in the global dried cranberry market.

North America holds the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. Increasing use of dried cranberries in various cuisines in countries such as the US and Canada is a prominent factor contributing to the growth of the dried cranberry market in this region. The high production of cranberries, coupled with rising export to the developed and developing countries, present huge growth potential for the cranberry producers in this region, which further propels the demand for dried cranberries. Cranberries are considered as America’s original superfruit. The fruits are grown across the states of Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington. Moreover, the dried cranberry market in North America is characterized by the strong presence of players such as Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Honestly Cranberry, and Ocean Spray.

Some of the players present in global dried cranberry market are Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., Honestly Cranberry, Mariana Packaging Company, Meduri Farms Inc., Ocean Spray, Wetherby Cranberry Company, and Wonderland Foods, among others.

The overall global dried cranberry market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the dried cranberry market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the dried cranberry market.

