Dairy Based Beverages Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demands 2020 to 2024

Global Dairy Based Beverages Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Dairy Based Beverages including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Dairy Based Beverages investments from 2020 till 2024.

Global dairy based beverage market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2024.

The Global Dairy Based Beverages market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Blue Diamond Growers Inc, Eden Foods Inc, Living Harvest Foods Inc, Krafts foods group inc., Arla foods, BASF, Herbal Life, Tata Global Beverages, Chr. Hansen among others.

Scope of the Report

The global dairy beverage market is segmented by type, packaging, and distribution channels. By type the dairy beverage market is segmented into standard white milk, flavored milk, drinking yogurt, functional milk, and others. Standard white milk holds the highest share in the global dairy beverage market. By packaging type, the dairy based beverage market has been categorized into can,bottle, pouch, and others, while by distribution channel, the dairy- market has been segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, grocery stores, online, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the dairy beverages market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Dairy Based Beverages

Dairy based beverages are available in the variety of flavors, increasing demand in the global market. Nowadays, whey-based drinks and yogurts are preferred by consumers, the reason being their nutritional quantity and contain less amount of fat. Dairy based beverages are useful in bakery, confectionaries, and dairy products manufacturing, increasing its overall consumption. The health-conscious customers prefer dairy based beverages with the limited amount of fats and cholesterol, which are also available in a wide range of products. Also, dairy based beverages are available in a wide variety of flavors, packets, and other supplements which are beneficial for health as well as cost-effective. Hence, an increase in consumer awareness is boosting the new product launch and the addition of more supplements to the dairy products.

