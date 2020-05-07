Call Center AI Market Size, Industry Analysis and Business Opportunities, Forecast 2027 | Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Google LLC, IBM, Infosys Limited

Premium market Insights has announced the addition of the “Call Center AI Market”, the report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Call Center AI market, strategically profiles the key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment.

The Call Center AI is being utilized by enterprises to enhance the efficiency of their customer service solutions. AI can not only help customers in self-service but also capture significant interaction data such as speech analytics. Call center AI is enabling companies in elevating the skills of call center team by giving them insights about customer issues.

The call center AI market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an improved focus of the enterprises to improvise customer support services coupled with increasing customer engagement across social media platforms. However, market growth may be negatively influenced due to unsupervised learning. Nevertheless, the call center AI market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities with advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Call Center AI Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Call Center AI Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Call Center AI across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are:

1. Artificial Solutions

2. Conversica, Inc.

3. Google LLC

4. IBM Corporation

5. Infosys Limited

6. NICE Ltd.

7. Nuance Communications, Inc.

8. Pypestream Inc.

9. SAP SE

10. Talkdesk, Inc

The global call center AI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as compute platforms, solutions, and services. On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunication, travel & hospitality, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global call center AI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The call center AI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

