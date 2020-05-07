Athletic Footwear Market 2020 Top Trends That Make Impact on Industry

Global Athletic Footwear Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The Athletic Footwear industry is forecasted to reach a value of 171.20 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 7.15%.

The Global Athletic Footwear market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Adidas Group, Nike, Under Armour, Puma SE, SKECHERS USA, ASICS Corporation, Wolverine World Wide Inc., VF Corporation, New Balance, FILA among others.

The Athletic Footwear industry is segmented by Product type into Running Shoes, Aerobic/Gym Wear Shoes, Sports Shoes, Trekking/Hiking Shoes and Other Product Types. The other types include typical sneakers, cycling shoes etc. By Distribution Channel the market is fragmented into Shoe Stores, Sports and Athletic Goods Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce and Other Distribution Channels, which include Warehouse Clubs, Flagship Stores. By End User the markert is fragmented into Men, Women and Children.

Increasing Participation In Sport And Growing Trend Towards Healthy Lifestyles

The growing trend towards athleisure are increasing the demand for designer shoes with sports design and the shift towards more healthier lifestyles are increasing the market for running and cycling shoes. The increasing government initiatives for the involvement in sports activities are also driving the market. For instance, the government of Australia is planning to invest millions in sport and physical activity initiatives over the coming years. The increasing unhealthy population is also a major factor affecting the market. The strong distribution channels are also helping the market in increasing availability and gaining more revenues. The increase in number of the women participating in sports and fitness activities are boosting the market.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Athletic Footwear market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Athletic Footwear market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Athletic Footwear Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Athletic Footwear Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

