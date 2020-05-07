Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2020 to 2024

Global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences investments from 2020 till 2024.

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market was valued at USD 902.1 million is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, Lifegraph, Cyrcadia Health Inc., Numerate Inc., Sensely Inc., Sophia Genetics SA, Insilico Medicine Inc., Enlitic Inc., APIXIO Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Lifegraph Limited, twoXAR Inc., AiCure LLC among others.

Scope of the Report:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a highly data-driven technology. In the life sciences sector, it is generally employed to make meaningful relations from loosely coupled data. With the advent of the third wave of AI, it is estimated that advanced AI solutions in the current market scenario can learn and evolve as they are being used.

Key Market Trends:

Clinical trials are one of the most data-intensive tasks in the life sciences industry. They generate vast sets of data every day monitoring several variables of a patient under observation. Subjecting these data sets to intelligent AI algorithms can help the researchers to screen meaningful correlation even between loosely coupled data.

This is encouraging many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to invest in technologies, like artificial intelligence. In the current market scenario, rapid adoption of AI is widely seen in the pharmaceutical sector, who are responsible for almost 50% of the clinical trials conducted globally every year.

Novartis claims that the deployment of QuantamBlack’s solutions has reduced patient enrolment times by 10-15%. Additionally, as of March 2018, the company has entered a partnership with IBM to make use of IBMs AI platform, IBM-Watson, to improve clinical trial recruitment, and make use of intelligent AI algorithms to predict medication efficacy.

Such initiatives are encouraging many companies to invest in AI solutions tailor-made for clinical trials. Many prominent companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and Genentech among others, are investing in AI-based clinical trails startups and solutions to make clinical trials more affordable.

