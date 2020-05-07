Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Technology Progress 2020 to 2024

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) investments from 2020 till 2024.

The application delivery controllers (ADC) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2024).

The Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like F5 Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Radware Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Piolink, Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

Application delivery controller delivers application services and controls communications between clients and application servers. The controller is the function of managing (or controlling) the flow of data between computing systems, such as client devices and application services, optimizing application performance, availability, and security. With the explosion in internet traffic, business applications, and the number of internet-enabled devices, application delivery controllers provide the front-end intelligence that supplements and enhances business applications flow.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Sector to Witness Significant Adoption of Application Delivery Controllers

– The demand for application delivery controllers in banking is on the rise due to various development and reforms, such as online banking in the financial sector. Online banking penetration is increasing worldwide. With a rise in internet and mobile banking, banks and financial organizations are working to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied.

– This rise in the banking sector also makes it prone to anonymous security threats and cyber attacks. Thus, to avoid these cyber attacks, the application delivery network demands efficient management, spurring the demand for ADCs.

– Furthermore, with blockchain and artificial intelligence coming up, it is expected that the digital payment market will experience a significant boost.

– According to the PIB by the government of India, digital payment transactions have registered tremendous growth. Owing to this rise, India and other Asia-Pacific countries are expected to witness a huge adoption of application delivery controllers for their banking industry network.

The key insights of the Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

