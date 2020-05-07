Ambulance Stretchers Market :- ByronWade Group Ferno-Washington, Inc. Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co. Ltd. GIVAS Hill-Rom Services Inc. Medline Industries, Inc. Narang Medical Limited ROYAX Stryker Corporation Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd.

An ambulance stretcher is used in an ambulance for the transportation of patients for emergency or non-emergency transport. Stretchers are also called ambulance trolley, and they are manual, pneumatic, or electric. A manual stretcher requires a paramedic to handle and operate, whereas, a pneumatic stretcher is controlled by a hydraulic mechanism attached to it. The electric stretcher needs the battery power for the functioning mechanics of the stretcher.

The Ambulance Stretchers Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



The ambulance stretchers market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as emergency stretchers and transport stretchers. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as manual stretchers, electric powered stretchers and pneumatic stretchers. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, EMS service providers, ambulatory service centers and others.

MARKET PLAYERS



The report covers key developments in the in ambulance stretchers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from in ambulance stretchers market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for in ambulance stretchers market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Ambulance Stretchers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key in ambulance stretchers market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ByronWade Group

Ferno-Washington, Inc.

Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co. Ltd.

GIVAS

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Narang Medical Limited

ROYAX

Stryker Corporation

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in ambulance stretchers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ambulance stretchers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ambulance stretchers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ambulance stretchers market in these regions.

