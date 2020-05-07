Accelerometer Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2020 to 2024

Global Accelerometer Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Accelerometer including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Accelerometer investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Accelerometer market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Analog Devices Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH, STMicroelectronics, InvenSense (TDK Group company), Rockwell Automation Inc., iXblue SAS, Kearfott Corporation(Astronautics Corporation of America), Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd, Meggitt Orange County Inc.(Dun & Bradstreet Corporation), Silicon Sensing Systems Limited(Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products), Atlantic inertial systems Ltd(AIS Global Holdings LLC) among others.

Scope of the Report

Accelerometers are used to measure the acceleration of a moving body. The use of accelerometers is increasing due to their applications in various configurations. The accelerometers have applications in various end-user segments, such as aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and other end-user industries, such as health care and energy.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Account for a Significant Share in the Market

– The defense application is expected to create a significant demand for accelerometers, owing to the increasing adoption of high-end accelerometers in small-diameter missiles, underwater navigators, and unmanned aerial vehicles and also increasing beneficiaries of high-end MEMS sensors in military applications.

– Furthermore, high-end MEMS accelerators are being deployed along with gyroscopes in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of defense applications, such as ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft.

– To meet the increasing demand for IMUs and AHRS systems for military applications, market players are producing custom MEMS-based accelerometers, with enhanced bias stability.

– The military spending trends will drive the growth of the market and the United States has the largest spending in the military and defense sector and therefore the largest market for accelerometers.

