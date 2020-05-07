3D Virtual Fence Market Latest advancements, Growth and Future Scope 2020 to 2024

Global 3D Virtual Fence Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global 3D Virtual Fence including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global 3D Virtual Fence investments from 2020 till 2024.

The global 3D virtual fence market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2024).

The Global 3D Virtual Fence market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Controp Precision Technologies, Ltd, G&A Surveillance, Huper Laboratories Co. Ltd, Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, Senstar Corporation, Schneider Electric, Tyco International, PLC, Anixter International, Inc among others.

Scope of the Report:

The main purpose of a 3D virtual fence is to manipulate human’s or animal’s landscape of fear to create areas which are perceived to be scarier than others. This is achieved by simulating the presence of scary or unpleasant events, such as alarm, distress, etc. There has been increasing the use of 3D Virtual Cameras and 3D Video Motion Detection System in various security strategies. Verticals like Livestock Industry, BFSI and Defence are the major users of this technology.

Key Market Trends:

– There has been an increasing need for perimeter security due to a growing number of terrorist attacks. One of the countries affected by terrorism, India launched the “Smart Fence” Project along the Indo-Pak border in 2018, which includes installing sensors, radars, day and night vision cameras

– Sweden also introduced terrorist-proof digital geo-fencing, due to the growing threat of radical terrorism and organized crime. The new generation of sensors being used in the pilot project is capable of picking up and identifying the location of sounds, such as gunshots, explosions and breaking glass, and reporting them to central police monitoring stations in real time.

– Moreover, attacks like Ester bombings in Sri Lanka in 2019 and open gunfire at Christmas market in Strasbourg, France in 2018 indicate that new faces of terrorism are surfacing, which require advanced technologies for tackling them thereby driving the need for the smart and virtual fence.

