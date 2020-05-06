Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The market for Wireless Intrusion Prevention System is increasing due to high demand to automate wireless network scanning. This Wireless Intrusion Prevention System solution is used to identify malicious traffic and generate corresponding action.

The increasing complex attacks, Increased Incidents, and negative publicity extend demand for better security solutions. This increases the adoption of Wireless Intrusion Prevention System solutions. It acts as an integrated software application that control and monitors wireless LAN network based radio spectrum to control access points and other wireless threats.

The Wireless Intrusion Prevention System also helps in controlling MAC addresses of all wireless access points on network and alert administrator at the time of discrepancy found.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Wireless Intrusion Prevention System is the increasing complex cyber-attacks has forced enterprises to implement network security solutions. In few years there has been sudden increase in the hacking accidents due to which many enterprises has faced losses. These trends enforces enterprises to adopt and implement Wireless Intrusion Prevention System solutions in order to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

The key challenge for Wireless Intrusion Prevention System is the high cost of implementation. With the integration of smartphones with organizational applications, there has been huge growth of data which includes many confidential information.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System overlays provide many valuable features and protections, especially to large enterprises who capture customer data, they can be quite costly. With hardware, applications, subscriptions and training company has to pay huge amount of money in Wireless Intrusion Prevention System.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Component:

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System can be segmented on the basis of components being provided by the vendors

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of Industry:

Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems can be segmented on the basis of industries that are using this Wireless Intrusion Prevention System solutions

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Others

Competition Landscape

Key Developments:

In August 2017, Hula Networks entered into the partnership with Airtight Networks, an enterprise cloud controlled Wi-Fi network, Wireless Intrusion Prevention System provider. This partnership will help in improving customer based of Hula networks as the company will include Airtight network based Wi-Fi security solutions in their portfolio.

In September 2014, Airtight Networks, an enterprise cloud controlled Wi-Fi network provider has launched IOT based Wireless Intrusion Prevention System. Internet of Things (IoT)-ready wireless intrusion prevention (WIPS) technology, it is helping to allow fully-automated 24/7 protection therefore decreasing IT involvement for mitigation of wireless threats or compliance reporting.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share currently for Wireless Intrusion Prevention System market due high adoption of smart devices in U.S. and high demand of BYOD applications. Companies are also working towards the enhancement of Wireless Intrusion Prevention System solutions with the partnerships in Wireless Intrusion Prevention System market to increase market opportunities.

In Europe region, the market for Wireless Intrusion Prevention System is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of smart devices manufacturers using IOT based applications for improving functionality. Moreover, companies in IT and telecom and other industries are adopting Wireless Intrusion Prevention System for reducing risk of cyber-theft.

Key Players in Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market

The key players in this Wireless Intrusion Prevention System market are :

Airtight Networks,

Cisco,

IBM,

Oracle,

Intel Corporation

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis for Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

