Video Analytics System Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2026

Global Video Analytics System Market By Type (Software, Services), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Application (Incident Detection, Crowd Management, Intrusion Management, Traffic Monitoring, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Facial Recognition, Others), Vertical (BFSI, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Hospitality and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Defense and Border Security, Retail and Consumer Goods, Traffic Management, Transportation, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Company Coverage of Video Analytics System market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Cisco Systems,

IBM Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Qognify Inc.,

BriefCam,

Verint, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd. ,

KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, DELOPT, Gorilla Technology Group, iOmniscient Pty Ltd., Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ipsotek Ltd and Viseum International Ltd among others.

Market Analysis:

Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to a surging need for intelligent security surveillance systems, which is used by end users to derive the patterns and estimated various key trends. Video analytics system automatically analyzes the video and detects, examines any specific event and gathers the data insights. The analytic programs also support analog, IP and megapixel cameras, which can be integrated with the hardware components. The large volume of data is being produced so it requires large storage spaces in the system. There are various industries which are driving the demand such as banking, government, entertainment, insurance.

Video Analytics System is a professional and exhaustive market report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Segmentation:

By Type

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Transportation

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

What are the major market growth drivers?

The manual video analysis has various disadvantages which drives the growth of the market

The actionable insights from video data demand has increased is boosting the growth of the market

Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market

The plunging prices of video surveillance equipment is contributing to the growth of the market

The surge in volume of unstructured video data is contributing to the growth of the market

The surging demand for IP-based security systems is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The legacy installations requires high investment which restraints the growth of the market

The privacy issues arising is hampering the growth of the market

The rise in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Pelco announced its strategic partnership alliance with IBM Corporation to create Pelco Analytics powered by IBM. The technology will integrate deep learning analytics and leverage data from video footages quickly to identify and respond accordingly. This alliance will enable new customization through end to end code level integration.

In May 2017, NVIDIA announced the launch of NVIDIA Metropolis, intelligent video analytics platform at GPU Technology Conference. This technology will apply deep learning to video streams for various applications such as public safety, traffic management and resource optimization. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company and will increase the customers globally.

Competitive Analysis

Global video analytics system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global video analytics system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

