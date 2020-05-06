Rfid Printers Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2017 – 2025

RFID Printers market is one of the significantly increasing market due to growing usage of RFID tags in identification of products in retail shops. With the use of specialized printers, warehouses, shipping companies, manufacturers and retailers can better track their stocks with the help of smart labels tagged in the product. RFID printer specifically designed to write data to RFID chips embedded in smart labels. The printer contains an RF encoder, which transmits the data to the chip and encodes it.

The RFID printer then checks the data to ensure it has encoded correctly. RFID printers also print the label itself, adding a barcode, graphics or any other information desired to the label itself.

RFID printers can be used by warehouses and retailers as an inventory control system, where the RFID chip can contain information related to a wholesale package’s contents or set off an alarm if a shoplifter attempts to sneak it past a scanner at the exit.

RFID Printers Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of RFID Printers is the increasing demand to manage inventory in a better way so as to reduce the risk of product wastage. Moreover the rising need for smart labels reduce human errors occurs in product labeling.

The RFID printers market is increasing due to adoption of RFID tags solutions in retail as well as in other industries also such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and other.

The key challenge for RFID Printers market is the high charges of these RFID printers due to specialized ink being used to print smart labels. These inks used in RFID printers are quite expensive so printing tags for large amount of product can be costly due to which operation cost can be increased. Moreover,

Depending on the amount of labels will need at any given time, user may need to purchase multiple printers and a large amount of compatible readers and labels. Also maintenance tasks such as refilling the labels, clearing jams and replacing ink is needed to be done very carefully.

RFID Printers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Types:

RFID printers can be classified into desktop based and industrial based

Desktop RFID Printers

Industrial RFID Printers

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Application

RFID printer can be used in the various industries due to growing usage of RFID tags and smart labels in these mentioned industries

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Competition Dashboard

Key Contracts:

In March 2015, Zebra technologies, a RFID solution provider has launched mobile based printer series for field-based applications.

These RFID printers are portable, print-on-demand devices that combine a military-grade design with simple functionality for printing solutions for the transportation and logistics, manufacturing and government markets.

Key Players

In RFID Printers market there are many solution providers some of them are :

Zebra technologies,

Honeywell,

SATO Holding corporation,

Toshiba,

Dascom

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for RFID Printers market due to presence of large RFID printer manufacturers and other solution market players in these region. Moreover the rising usage of RFID technology for tracking is increasing the market opportunity in these region.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting RFID Printers technologies with the entry of major & established players such as Honeywell and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

RFID Printers Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for RFID Printers Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

