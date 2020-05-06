Progressive Report on Cloud ITSM Market to Deliver Prominent Growth And Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers And Trends 2019-2027

The cloud ITSM market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing inclination of organizations towards cloud-based services, and integration of AI-enabled tools. Also, easy deployment and agile implementation are further likely to boost market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns may negatively influence the growth of the cloud ITSM market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) is expected to showcase significant growth prospects for the key players of the cloud ITSM market in the future.

The demand for cloud IT service management (ITSM) is rapidly gaining traction on account of the shifting focus of the enterprises across the globe to migrate their applications to the cloud. Moreover, the movement to the cloud not only enhances customer usage but also improves employee IT engagement. A rapid rise is expected in demand for cloud ITSM in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Key market players are focusing on differentiating their offering to increase market share.

The “Global Cloud ITSM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud ITSM market with detailed market segmentation by component, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.

The global cloud ITSM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud ITSM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the cloud ITSM market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market players from cloud ITSM market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cloud ITSM in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cloud ITSM market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cloud ITSM companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Axios Systems PLC

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc

Cherwell Software, LLC

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Freshworks Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

Micro Focus International plc

ServiceNow, Inc.

The global cloud ITSM market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services.

On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, government and public sector, and others.

Reason to read

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global cloud ITSM Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the cloud ITSM Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

