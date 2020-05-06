Potash Fertilizers Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2018 to 2027

The Potash Fertilizers Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Potash Fertilizers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Potash Fertilizers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Potash Fertilizers Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Potash Fertilizers Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Under agricultural schemes in several countries, the nutritional value has been defined for food products. For instance, government of India has implemented National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility to promote judicial and balanced applications of fertilizers in conjunction with organic fertilizers on soil test basis. Additionally, government of India has slashed prices of non-urea fertilizers by nearly 25%. As India is the largest producer of crops such as vegetables and fruits, demand for potash fertilizers will remain significant in the country.

Canpotex, a Saskatoon-based potash exporter company, is ramping up its operations in South America’s largest agricultural market. With the expansion of the company, it is investing to be a dominating fertilizer supplier. Brazil is the largest importer of potash and Canpotex is beefing up its presence there.

According to FAO, there is a dire need for governments around the world to feed the growing global population. Technological advancements, such as use of robots, tractors and others are likely to help reach target set by governments however, fertilizers will play a key role in accelerating production and enhancing the food quality. On the other hand, in many parts of semiarid and subhumid tropics, crop yields are reducing, even after effective use of fertilizers. Limited arable land also remains a key challenge in these regions. To improve fertilization of the soil and to improve the yield per hectare in these regions, there is a dire need to adopt novel fertilizers and solutions.

Overall, the research study on potash fertilizers market offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to shape this landscape for the period 2018-2027. Readers can expect holistic analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key players in this market. The insights offered in the report can help stakeholders in gaining a holistic perspective on the future of potash fertilizers market.

Key players operating in the potash fertilizers market include Israel Chemicals, Agrium, OCP, CF Industries, Urakali, Yara, Mosaic, and Potash Corporation.

A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

