Optical Network Management Market to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2017 – 2025

Around the globe, many enterprises are looking for high-quality, innovative solutions to develop, install, maintain and optimize the networks. Hence optical network management came in the existence which can fulfill the requirements of the enterprises.

Optical network management system improves the network availability, enrich the visibility into network performance and speed service provisioning. Optical network management helps enterprises by improved network availability, quality of service (QoS), simplifies the management of service level agreement (SLA) and also provides enterprises with the detailed information on service status.

Optical network management continuously monitors the network to safeguard from unexpected network errors. The Optical network management provides automated tools

Optical network management generates service reports_bk_01_01_2020 which provide valuable information on the long-term performance of the network. Optical network management provides various levels of security to ensure that sensitive data is protected against unauthorized access.

Optical Network Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major drivers for optical network management market are the increase in digital data traffic flow over the current network and the rapid increase in demand for high bandwidth, and rising market for data center and increase in cloud storage adoption by many enterprises.

In contrast to this, due to high installation cost and costly equipment of optical network, optical network management restraining the growth of the market.

Optical Network Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type component type:

Optical Fiber

Optical amplifier

Connector

Optical Splitters

Fiber Optic Circulators

Optical transceivers

Fiber optic sensors

Optical Switches

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

Width Division Multiplexing (WDM)

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Optical Network Management Market: key players

Some of the key players for optical network management are :

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Alcatel-Lucent,

ADVA Optical Networking,

Ciena Corporation,

Huawei, ZTE Corp.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.,

Sumitomo Electric Networks, Inc.,

Motorola Broadband Communications

Optical Network Management Market: Regional Overview

Optical network management market is currently dominated by North America on the basis of spending and adoption of the optical network management and services.

Asia Pacific optical network management market is growing especially in India which is probably single largest beneficiary of Digital India because of all National Optic Cyber Networks, smart cities and huge spending in defense sector.

Regional analysis for Optical Network Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

