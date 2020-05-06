Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2017-2023

Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Non-fused switch disconnectors de-energizes electric circuit for service and maintenance. These disconnectors find different applications in power distribution, buildings, and several industry verticals, which include material handling operation, automotive, official buildings and others. Moreover, rise in electrical supply networks in the developing nations provides ample of opportunities for the growth of the market.

Top Key Players:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation

WEG SA

Havells India Ltd.

Littelfuse Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to rise in urbanization and industrialization in the emerging market, such as China and India. Further, rise in the safety concern of labor and worker among the industrialists fuels the market growth. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials used to manufacture non-fused disconnectors is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The report segments the non-fused switch disconnectors market based on electric phase, voltage, application, and region. Based on electric phase, the market is bifurcated into single phase and three phase. Based on voltage, it is categorized into high, medium, and low voltage. Based on application, the market is classified into commercial and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, WEG SA, Havells India Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, and Delixi Electric Co. Ltd is also provided in this report.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global non-fused switch disconnectors market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Based on region, the non-fused switch disconnectors market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Voltage

High

Medium

Low

By Electric Phase

Single

Three

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Overview

4: Non-Fused Switch Disconnectors Market, By Electric Phase

5: Non-Fused Switch Disconnectors Market, By Voltage

6: Non-Fused Switch Disconnectors Market By Application

7: Non-Fused Switch Disconnectors Market, By Region

8: Company Profiles

