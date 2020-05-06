Multichannel Campaign Management Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2025

Multichannel Campaign Management: Introduction

Multichannel campaign management software aids companies in managing their digital marketing campaigns by defining and communicating offers to users across mobile, smartphones, websites, emails, social media and other mediums.

Multichannel campaign management software also aids digital marketers to strategize, execute, manage, and supervise the marketing campaigns and achieve desired results while focusing and targeting a particular customer segment. Additional capabilities included in multichannel campaign management software include predictive analytics, campaign optimization, event triggering, content management, and more.

Multichannel Campaign Management: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in data transfer through a number of channels including mobile & smartphones, emails, websites etc. is driving the demand for multichannel campaign management market.

Other factors supporting the growth of multichannel campaign management market includes increasing trend of mobile marketing through smartphones, tablets, and handheld devices, network and communication advancements, changing trends in digital marketing etc. Rise in customer expectations to view real-time cross-channel advertisement is also supporting the growth of multichannel campaign management market.

Changing dynamics of advertisement channels, adoption of stringent regulations for mobile marketing by increasing number of countries, the technological complexity involved in terms of compatibility etc. are some of the restraints affecting the demand for multichannel campaign management tools and applications.

Global Multichannel Campaign Management: Market Segmentation

Global multichannel campaign management market can be divided into three segments, based on vertical, deployment, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of Vertical for Multichannel Campaign Management Market:

The major segments of multichannel campaign management market on the basis of vertical include:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Deployment for Multichannel Campaign Management Market:

The major segments of multichannel campaign management market on the basis of the deployment include:

On-premise

Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of Region for Multichannel Campaign Management Market:

The major segments of multichannel campaign management market on the basis of the region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Global Multichannel Campaign Management: Regional Trend

Among various regions, multichannel campaign management market in North America region is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of region’s strong BFSI, IT and telecommunication, retail, and manufacturing sector and the presence of major multichannel campaign management vendors. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

APEJ region is expected to drive the demand for multichannel campaign management market, supported by increasing penetration of BFSI, IT and telecommunication companies and increasing number of digital marketing start-ups in the region.

Global Multichannel Campaign Management: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the field of multichannel campaign management market include :

Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Multichannel Campaign Management Segments

Global Multichannel Campaign Management Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Multichannel Campaign Management Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Multichannel Campaign Management

Global Multichannel Campaign Management Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Multichannel Campaign Management

Multichannel Campaign Management Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Multichannel Campaign Management

Global Multichannel Campaign Management Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Multichannel Campaign Management includes

North America Multichannel Campaign Management US Canada

Latin America Multichannel Campaign Management Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Multichannel Campaign Management Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Multichannel Campaign Management Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Multichannel Campaign Management Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Multichannel Campaign Management

The Middle East and Africa Multichannel Campaign Management GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

