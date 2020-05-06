Metal Containers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019 – 2029
A recently published study on the Metal Containers Market by Future Market Insights (FMI) throws light on the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period 2019 – 2029. According to the report, the Metal Containers Market will witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and likely to reach a value of ~US$ XX by 2029. The report digs deep to investigate the impact of the micro and macro-economic factors on the growth of the Metal Containers Market in the upcoming years.
The presented report on the Metal Containers Market offers a thorough understanding of the overall prospects of the Metal Containers Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The report provides a thorough analysis of the various factors that could potentially impact the overall dynamics of the Metal Containers Market in the upcoming decade.
Valuable Insights Included in the Report
- Marketing and sales strategies adopted by market players to improve their market position
- Analysis of the influence of technology on the Metal Containers Market
- Research & development activities in the pipeline
- Growth prospects of the Metal Containers Market across various regions
Assessment of the current market trends, restraints, and growth opportunities for emerging market players. The report introspects the growth strategies adopted by prominent market players in the Metal Containers Market. Further, the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions that have taken place in the current Metal Containers Market landscape.
The report addresses the following doubts related to the Metal Containers Market:
- What are the prospects of the Metal Containers Market in the upcoming decade?
- What are the leading factors that are expected to accelerate the growth of the Metal Containers Market?
- Which market players are likely to expand their global presence over the forecast period 2019 – 2029?
- Which are the most preferred sales and distribution channels for market players in region 1?
- How are market players responding to the evolving regulatory landscape in different regions?
Key Players
Key players in the metal containers market are as follows
-
Can Pack S.A.
-
Timeless Tins Ltd.
-
Silgam Holdings AG
-
Sonocco Products Company
-
Reynolds Group Holdings
-
Ardagh Group
-
Crown Holdings
-
Rexam Plc.
-
Ball Corporation
-
Hindalco Group
Many unrecognized and local players are expected to contribute to the global metal containers market during the forecast period.
Metal Containers Market: Key Developments
-
In 2019, Ardagh Group is innovating by introducing recyclable can in the metal containers market.
-
In 2018, Ball Corporation expanded its manufacturing facility at Paraguay and extended its manufacturing capacity at Argentina beverage can plant. With this strategy the company can serve the growing beverage can market in Latin America and support various customers demand.
-
Fox Valley Containers offers high quality metal containers that are made with stackable cover design. The company also offers metal cans that have paper label on the top.
-
In 2014, Crown Holding acquired EMPAQUE. With this acquisition the company can expand its presence globally. The company also maintaining a connection between environmental friendliness and charity.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global metal containers market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with metal containers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on metal containers market segments and geographies.
Metal Containers Market: Report Highlights
-
A detailed overview of the parent market of metal containers
-
Changing market dynamics in the metal containers industry
-
In-depth segmentation of metal containers market
-
Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments in metal containers market
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies for key players and products offered in the metal containers market.
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
