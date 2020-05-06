Marine Telematics Market 2019 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players METOCEAN TELEMATICS, Navis, Sentinel Marine Solutions, Technoton, Traxens and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Marine Telematics Market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, service, and geography. The global marine telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading marine telematics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the marine telematics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key marine telematics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- AST Marine Sciences Ltd, Boat Command Corporation, Cybernetica AS, Ki2 Infotech, Market Spectrum, METOCEAN TELEMATICS, Navis, Sentinel Marine Solutions, Technoton, Traxens

This system is used to control and monitor vessels and ships. Additionally, these systems are used in business, such as boating, fishing, recreational activity, and among others, that raises demand for the marine telematics market. However, the lack of internet connectivity and high integration cost may hamper the growth of the market. Rapid development and improvement in the maritime industry also demand the latest technology in the ship for increasing ship operation are boosting the need for the marine telematics market. The growing number of transportation ships and passenger ships are foreseen during the forecast period and expected to grow in the upcoming year that drives the growth of the marine telematics market.

Marine telematics involves the use of data communication and wireless voice, which provide system monitoring, vessel tracking, internet access, emergency aid, and among others. This system helps to merchant and tourists to track and monitor the location of the ship by providing real-time data that is also boosting demand for the marine telematics market. The demand for marine telematics is expected to increases due to its operational safety, ship monitoring, and fuel management. The emerging trends, such as automation, connectivity solution, and vessel safety, are also fueling the growth of the marine telematics market.

The report analyzes factors affecting marine telematics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the marine telematics market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Marine Telematics Market Landscape Marine Telematics Market – Key Market Dynamics Marine Telematics Market – Global Market Analysis Marine Telematics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Marine Telematics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Marine Telematics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Marine Telematics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Marine Telematics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

