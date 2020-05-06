Lice Treatment Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2019-2027

Lice is a parasite that grows mostly on the head or public are and feeds on human blood. Most of the lice treatments need to be used twice, seven to 10 days apart, along with combing wet hair with a fine-toothed comb to remove nits.

The prevalence of lice parasites contamination is increasing perpetually worldwide, which is the prime factor boosting the growth of the lice treatment market. New product launches, elevation in the level of awareness, and easy availability of lice treatment products are fueling the growth of the market. However, growing R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies to come up with effective compounds that can help effective kill these more than ever resistant parasites is likely to provide attractive opportunities to the market.

The lice treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment and distribution channel. Based on type the market is segmented as pediculosis corporis and pediculosis capitis pediculosis pubis. On the basis of treatment the market is categorized as OTC products and prescription medications. Further, on the basis of OTC products the market is categorized as permethrin, pyrethrin and others and on the basis of prescription medications the market is categorized as ivermectin, spinosad, malathion and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as hospitals & clinics, retail pharmacies and online platform.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in lice treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The lice treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting lice treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the lice treatment market in these regions.

