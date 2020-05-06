Global Coffee And Tea Manufacturing Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Coffee And Tea Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The coffee and tea manufacturing market consists of sales of coffee and tea by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce roasting coffee, blending tea, coffee and tea concentrates, herbal tea, coffee extracts, flavourings and syrups. The companies in the coffee and tea industry process raw materials into roasting coffee, blending tea, coffee and tea concentrates, herbal tea, coffee extracts, flavourings and syrups, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major players in the global coffee and tea manufacturing market include US producers Farmer Bros, Keurig Dr Pepper, JM Smucke, ITO EN, Maxingvest AG.

The coffee and tea manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $228.79 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the coffee and tea manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and improved earning capacity.

However, the market for coffee and tea manufacturing is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health scares, tax increases, talent crunch and changing consumer preferences.

The global coffee and tea manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The coffee and tea manufacturing market is segmented into coffee, tea.

By Geography – The global coffee and tea manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific coffee and tea manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global coffee and tea manufacturing market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald